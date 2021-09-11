



United States President Joe Biden held a 90-minute-long telephonic discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, 9 September. The dialogue was part of the US’ ongoing effort to manage the competition between itself and the People's Republic of China.





As per a statement released by the White House, Biden and Jinping talked about their common interests, as well as their differences





""President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge. They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and straightforwardly."" - White House





The state-run Chinese Central Television (CCTV) reported that the phone call was "candid" and "in-depth."





What Was Discussed During The Phone Call?





The phone call between the leaders on Thursday comes nearly seven months after their first communication in February, and was meant to ensure that channels of communication are kept open, news agency AFP reported.





During their conversation, Biden and Jinping discussed the necessity of ensuring that the competition between the the two nations does not translate into conflict.





""President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict."" - White House





Biden also apprised his Chinese counterpart of the US's concern over Chinese cyber attacks against the US, AFP reported. COVID-19 and climate change were also discussed in the telephonic communication.





Washington has, in the past, articulated its disagreements with China over numerous matters, including the latter's claim over the South China Sea, as well as issues concerning trade practices.





According to CCTV, the call between Biden and Jinping covered "extensive strategic communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern," AFP reported. Jinping also raised the matter of the US policy on China, which had caused "serious difficulties," as per CCTV.







