



Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said India and Australia discussed about Afghanistan and have similar views





Without naming the Taliban, foreign minister S Jaishankar said the concern about the inclusiveness of the dispensation was addressed in the 2+2 dialogue with Australia on Friday.





External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said there is a concern about the inclusiveness of the dispensation, about the treatment of women and minorities in Afghanistan as he stated Afghanistan was a key issue of discussion in the India, Australia 2+2 dialogue.





"We had a detailed exchange of views on Afghanistan with Australia," the minister said adding that the views of the two countries are very similar and can be summed up by United National Security Council Resolution 2593. "...which emphasises most of all that Afghanistan must not allow its soil to be used in any manner by anybody for terrorism," the minister said in what is the first statement coming from India after the Taliban announced their interim government on Tuesday this week, under the leadership of Supreme leader Akhundzada.





"But apart from that, there is a concern about the inclusive of the dispensation, concerns about the treatment of women and minorities, matters related to travel of Afghans, issues regarding humanitarian assistance. So, it is an evolving situation," the foreign minister said, without naming the Taliban.





Australian foreign minister Marise Payne too said the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is being seriously watched by the international community. "For 20 years, we have worked for the people of Afghanistan," the minister said.





India has maintained a ‘wait and watch’ stance on the question of recognising the present government in Afghanistan, like the international community. It emphasised time and again that the focus at present is to help Afghans.





The interim Cabinet announced by the Taliban has drawn criticism from the United States which pointed out the fact that the cabinet does not include women and mostly comprise known faces of the Taliban leadership. The inclusion of sanctioned Haqqani members Sirajuddin Haqqqani and Khalil Haqqani has also drawn criticism. Over a dozen of members in the Cabinet are sanctioned, reports claimed. To this, the Taliban took objection and urged the United States to remove these names from its sanction list.







