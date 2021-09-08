



Bangladesh's Information Minister Hasan Mahmud today met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation "progressing steadily across all domains and media and public perceptions in that regard."





In a brief post on his official Twitter handle after the meeting, Jaishankar wrote: "Glad to meet Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister, Hasan Mahmud. Our bilateral cooperation is progressing steadily across all domains. Discussed media and public perceptions in that regard."





Mahmud is now on a four-day visit to India, our New Delhi correspondent reports.







