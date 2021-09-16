



Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India’s gradual shift from being a major importer of defence products to becoming an important exporter. India's exports rose by 45.76 percent to USD 33.28 billion in August, as against USD 22.83 billion in the same month last year. Gaurav Gupta, the co-founder of Zomato, exited the food-tech start-up after spending six years. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.





India's exports rose by 45.76 per cent to USD 33.28 billion in August, as against USD 22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to commerce ministry data released on Tuesday.





Imports during the month increased by 51.72 per cent to USD 47.09 billion, the data showed. Trade deficit in August widened to USD 13.81 billion as against USD 8.2 billion in the same month last year.





Cumulative value of exports for the period April-August 2021 expanded by 67.33 per cent to USD 164.10 billion, compared to USD 98.06 billion in the year-ago period. Imports during April-August 2021 stood at USD 219.63 billion as against USD 121.42 billion.







