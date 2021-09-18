



TYUMEN: The advanced S-500 Prometey air defence system is now being rolled out to Russian troops after the completion of state trials, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told journalists on Thursday.





"The state trials have just completed, and the first supplies of this complex have started. That is not yet the full range as the Almaz-Antey Concern requires. The configurations of the complex were discussed," Borisov said.





Produced by the Almaz-Antey Concern, the S-500 air defence system is designed to defeat all possible means of an air and space attack by a potential enemy across the entire range of heights and speeds. The specialist training for working with this system has been conducted since 2017. The S-500 will replace the S-400 Triumph air defence system.





