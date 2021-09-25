

Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh was the site of a violent clash between Indian and Chinese armies on June 15 last year in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed



India on Friday rejected China’s claims that New Delhi had violated all bilateral agreements regarding borders and encroached on Chinese territory. Responding to this, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was the “provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts" of the Chinese side to alter status quo in contravention of all bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity.





In a press briefing, Bagchi said, “We reject such statements. Our position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent. It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity. This has also impacted the bilateral relations."





“As emphasised by the External Affairs Minister in his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister earlier this month, it is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," he added.





This reaction comes after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “All the agreements and treaties between China and India on upholding the peace and stability in the area of the LAC have played an important role in upholding stability in the border areas."





“In the last year, Galwan Valley incident took place because India violated all the signed agreements and treaties and encroached upon Chinese territory, illegally crossed the line (LAC). We hope India will abide by all the signed agreements and uphold peace stability in the border region with concrete actions," Hindustan Times quoted Zhao Lijian as saying.





Amid strained relationship between India and China following a deadly clash in the Galwan valley, both sides have completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from Pangong lake’s North and South banks in February this year following a series of military and diplomatic talks. After months, China officially announced that it suffered four casualties, though observers think the number could be much higher. It was the first deadly conflict between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the LAC in 45 years.





The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.





The talks have remained at a stalemate as the Chinese forces did not show flexibility in their approach on disengagement of troops in the remaining friction at the 11th round of military talks with the Indian Army on April 9.







