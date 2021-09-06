An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30MKI landing on a highway





Union ministry to inaugurate airstrip for fighter planes on national highway in Rajasthan's Barmer





The Indian Air Force will get a new emergency airstrip developed on the national highway in Rajasthan's Barmer which will be activated on Wednesday with the landing of defence planes.





“Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari would be visiting Barmer along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the activation of the first airstrip to have been developed on a national highway,” transport ministry officials said.





The road strip prepared for the military aircraft is located in Barmer and the National Highways Authority of India officials have constructed each and every part of the facility in close coordination with Air Force officials, they said.





The Agra-Lucknow expressway under the Uttar Pradesh government also has such an airstrip where fighter jets have already landed and taken off in military drills.





The air strip in Barmer district would be the first such facility on a national highway.







