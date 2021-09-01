



To mark the celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence under the event ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an “Elephant Walk” with Gusts of Rafales Prowl of Jaguars. As per the Indian Air Force, the celebrations were marked with Swift and Lethal #75@75 as the nation completed 75 years of Independence on August 15. IAF commemorated India’s 75 years of Independence.





PM Modi had initiated the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations for 75 years of independence from British Raj. To commemorate the monumental occasion, IAF also came forward with ‘swift, lethal’ charge. In a tweet, the Indian Air Force wrote ‘Stay tuned for more…’ and shared initial visuals of the 75 aircraft set to mark the celebrations of 75 years of Independence with ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.





As India started celebrating 75 years of Independence with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ the IAF on August 15 had organised a tri-services skydiving demonstration with 75 skydivers in the western sector.





