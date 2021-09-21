



Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) virtually, on Friday.





Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram informed about PM Khan's UN address to US-state media, reports ARY news.





Akram said that Pakistan would draw the world's attention towards the urgency to stabilise Afghanistan.





On the Afghanistan issue, Khan on Saturday informed that his government has started negotiations with the Taliban to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.





Khan's remarks came following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting held in Dushanbe, where SCO members thoroughly discussed issues associated with Afghanistan.





"After long meetings in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan's neighbours, especially with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, I have begun negotiations with the Taliban for the inclusion of the Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek communities in the Afghan government for an inclusive government," Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.





These developments came when Pakistan itself is being slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of minorities in the country.





Starting from Tuesday, UNGA's session will be held in hybrid mode this time.





The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience' through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.







