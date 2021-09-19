



New Delhi: India is committed towards increasing its connectivity with Central Asia, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 while addressing the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) via video conferencing. “India is committed towards increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. We believe that landlocked Central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India's vast market,” said PM. “Any connectivity initiative cannot be one-way. To ensure mutual trust, connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory. There should be respect for the territorial integrity of all countries,” he added.







