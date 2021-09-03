



New Delhi: Amid soaring Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh, India on Thursday sent its neighbour relief materials and medical oxygen plants.





Indian Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Savitri arrived ay Chattogram harbour on Thursday, carrying two 960 LPM (litres per minute) medical oxygen plants to support the ongoing efforts of the Bangladesh military and government agencies in combating the Covid pandemic in their country.





These medical oxygen plants have been developed and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.





The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Navy and the equipment was received by Commanding Officer of BNS Patenga Navy Hospital and representatives from the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.





On behalf of the Indian Navy, the commanding officer also called on the Commander, Chittagong Naval Area, Commander, Bangladesh Fleet, and the Chairman, Chittagong Port Authority to reaffirm India's solidarity and partnership with Bangladesh.





Following all Covid-19 protocols, the ship's crew will also participate in professional and social exchanges with their counterparts in the Bangladesh Navy, further enhancing synergy between the two navies. The ship is also scheduled to participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Bangladesh navy ship on September 3 on departure from port.





India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. The two countries have had regular maritime interactions in the past.





Earlier, Indian Naval Ship Shakti had transported 100 tons of oxygen to Sri Lanka, whilst INS Airavat is currently on a deployment to South East Asia for trans-shipment of medical aid to Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.





As part of the Indian government's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region(SAGAR), the Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with countries in the region and has been at the forefront of numerous humanitarian missions spanning the entire extent of the Indian Ocean, from southeast Asia to east Africa.







