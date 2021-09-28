



In a major success, India on Monday, September 27, successfully tested a new version of the Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ from Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha's Chandipur. According to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile in its maiden flight test after improvements intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft.





According to the video released by DRDO, the Akash Prime missile can be seen blasting off into the sky from the ground. After cruising in the sky for few seconds, the missile successfully detonates on contact with an unmanned aerial target.





"A new version of the Akash Missile – ‘Akash Prime’ has been successfully tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha today. The missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircrafts, in its maiden flight test after improvements," DRDO said.





The officials said that the Akash Prime is equipped with indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy, which makes sure that the target at which the missile is fired is hit. Other improvements were also incorporated in Akash Prime like ensuring reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes.





“In comparison to the existing Akash system, Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous active RF seeker for improved accuracy. Other improvements also ensure more reliable performance under a low-temperature environment at higher altitudes,” an official told news agency PTI. The modified ground system of the existing Akash weapon system was used for the flight test.





Union defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders on the successful flight test of Akash Prime. The defence minister said that the successful flight test proves the competence of the DRDO in designing and developing world-class missile systems.





DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the team involved for its successful flight test. He said that the Akash Prime system will further boost the confidence of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. He said the Akash system will continue to develop more lethal missiles.





The DRDO earlier in March developed the Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology which will give technological advantage in developing long-range air-to-air missiles.





Akash missile is a medium-range mobile SAM (Surface-to-air missile) system developed by DRDO (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited. The Akash missile system can target up to 50-80 km away, at altitudes up to 18,000. The missile has the ability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, air-to-surface missiles and cruise missiles.



