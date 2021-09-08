According to information published by TASS on September 7, 2021, a new generation of the BrahMos cruise missile (BrahMos-NG) will be produced at a plant near Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh, India), Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told during his business visit to the region.





BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile produced by BrahMos Aerospace Russian-Indian joint venture. It was designed by the Russian NPO Mashinostroeniya (a subsidiary of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, KTRV) and DRDO. The first test launch took place in 2001. The Indian Air Force, Navy and Ground Forces are armed with BrahMos.





Two new Project 11356 Talwar-class frigates being built at the Goa Shipyard Limited plant under Russian license are planned to be armed with the BrahMos.





The BrahMos missile has flight range of up to 290-km with supersonic speed all through the flight, leading to shorter flight time, consequently ensuring lower dispersion of targets, quicker engagement time and non-interception by any known weapon system in the world. It operates on the ‘Fire and Forget Principle’, adopting varieties of flights on its way to the target. Its destructive power is enhanced due to large kinetic energy on impact. Its cruising altitude could be up to 15 km and terminal altitude is as low as 10 meters. The missile carries a conventional warhead weighing 200 to 300 kg.





BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) is a mini version based on the existing BrahMos, will have same 290 km range and Mach 3.5 speed but it will weigh around 1.5 tons, 5 metres in length and 50 cm in diameter, making BrahMos-NG 50 percent lighter and three metres shorter than its predecessor.





The Talwar-class frigates or Project 11356 are a class of stealth guided missile frigates designed and built by Russia for the Indian Navy. The Talwar-class guided missile frigates are the improved versions of the Krivak III-class (Project 1135) frigates used by the Russian Coast Guard. The design has been further developed as the Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate for the Russian Navy. Six ships were built in two batches between 1999 and 2013.







