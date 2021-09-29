

The Indian Army has captured a Pakistan terrorist in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reports India Today. At the same time, one terrorist was killed by the army along the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LoC), said the defence sources.

The sources added that the captured terrorist was part of a recent infiltration bid that was going on since September 18 and 19 in Uri.





They added that the army was able to establish contact with infiltrators at three different locations during the last two days. One Pakistan infiltrator is believed to be dead in the encounter so far while the Army is looking for the others.





Yesterday, four army soldiers were injured when the alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the same area.





"Four soldiers were injured in the exchange of firing with infiltrators from across the LoC in Uri," officials said. The infiltrators were challenged by the Indian Army soldiers, leading to a gunfight, they said.







