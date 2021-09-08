



In a major development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday has launched a portal for the Kashmiri Pandits to reclaim their properties that were left behind. The decision regarding the properties comes nearly a month after the J&K administration ordered the full implementation of the Immovable Property Act for the Kashmiri Pandits. The implementation was ordered by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on August 13.





The latest decision taken by the administration has been taken to ensure the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Union Territory. This also comes as another major decision by the administration after the abrogation of Article 370. During the exodus, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits had to leave behind their properties in the erstwhile state which were later encroached or sold at throwaway prices.





According to reports, the administration has put a mechanism in place which ensures the devolution of powers to the District Commissioners. In addition, some amendments have been made to the laws, particularly, the laws of 1976 and 1997. In addition, the District Commissioners will now ensure that there is no illegal encroachment, even if no complaint has been registered. Meanwhile, the owners who left will need to register on the portal and mention the location of their property and the year they left. In addition, they have also been asked to mention if anyone has encroached on the property.





Earlier in August, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered the full implementation of the Immovable Property Act For Kashmiri Pandits. Sinha directed the authorities to take action against anyone violating the J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act 1997.





The administration has also ensured that it would take timely action against any violation of the Act, including respect to religious properties, besides ensuring eviction, custody and restoration of such properties. The step is being taken to stop the possible encroachment of immovable assets of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. Sinha had also ordered the authorities to conduct surveys and take stock of properties left behind by the migrants.







