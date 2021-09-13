



The Jammu and Kashmir Police Officer was killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Srinagar’s downtown area, officials said on Sunday.





The deceased police officer has been identified as Arshid Ahmad, who was a sub inspector with J&K Police.





According to the officials, the terrorists fired upon policemen at Khanyar area in the afternoon.





"At about 1:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a police Naka party at Khanyar resulting in injuries to PSI (probationary sub-inspector) Arshid Ahmad of PS Khanyar," an official said.





The injured police officer had been shifted to Srinagar’s premier SMHS hospital for treatment, following which he was shifted to SKIMS Soura hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.





Following the attack, the area has been cordoned off and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.





Meanwhile, the political leaders including former J&K Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have condemned the killing.





Peoples’ Conference Chairman Sajad Lone also condoled the killing saying: “terrorists have yet again made an addition to the army of orphans”.







