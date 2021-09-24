



In an attempt to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with the Taliban in the future, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for lifting of several unilateral sanctions or restrictions on Afghanistan.





In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said, economic sanctions on Afghanistan must end. It cited the foreign minister at a virtual G20 foreign ministers' meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday.





The minister said, Afghanistan's foreign exchange reserves are national assets, which should belong to the country's people and be used by its own people, and not be used as a bargaining chip to exert pressure on the country.





Earlier, Beijing said it welcomed the end of "three weeks of anarchy" in Afghanistan with the establishment of a new interim government in Kabul, calling on the Taliban to restore order in the country. It also said the new government would help bring stability.





At a press briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had said, "China attaches great importance to the announcement by the Taliban of the establishment of an interim government and some important personnel arrangements."





"This has ended more than three weeks of anarchy in Afghanistan and is a necessary step to restore order and rebuild the country," added Wenbin.







