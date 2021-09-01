



Indian Navy on Tuesday signed a deal with the defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited for the supply of the first indigenous Naval Anti Drone System with both hard-kill and soft-kill capabilities.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and built by the Bharat Electronics Limited, the NADS is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces.





The naval anti-drone system, which can instantly detect and jam micro-drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to eliminate targets, would be an effective counter-measure to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations.

The anti-drone system, which offers 360-degree coverage, was first deployed in New Delhi this year for the Republic Day parade. It was used as recently as August to protect the skies over the national capital during the Prime Minister's Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.









DRDO's NADS can detect and jam micro drones using radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and radio frequency (RF) detectors.





The technology uses a Global Navigation Satellite System to detect the controller frequency and then jams the signals. It then provides soft-kill and hard-kill options to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats.





The Navy will be provided with both mobile and static versions of the NADS soon after the contract signing. The Indian Army and Indian Air Force too will sign similar contracts with the BEL soon.







