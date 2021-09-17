

Dushanbe: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed that no country is in hurry to officially recognise the caretaker government recently formed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Lavrov also informed that every country is talking about the need to have contacts with the Taliban on several issues including security, human rights, and to ensure the normal functioning of diplomatic missions in the country, The Frontier Post reported.





"The Taliban have not yet been recognized by any country. Everyone is talking about the need to have contacts with them on current issues, first of all, on security issues, respect for the rights of citizens, and ensure the normal functioning of diplomatic missions. But no one is in a hurry with official recognition", Lavrov said.





"At this stage ... we maintain contacts with them on current issues, primarily on issues that relate to the removal of any risks for our Central Asian neighbours," the minister added.





Lavrov's remarks came ahead of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) meeting set to take place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on September 17.





Meanwhile, the member nations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have decided to reinforce the Tajik-Afghan border amid the worsening security situation in Afghanistan.





The members have also decided to step up efforts to tackle the significant increase in drug trafficking and resist illegal migration on the border after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, The Frontier Post reported citing a statement from the office of Russia's Security Council.





Tajikistan will also host the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO's) Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe. The meeting will be chaired by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.





SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership -- Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia -- and six "Dialogue Partners" -- Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.







