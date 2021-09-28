



General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based army’s 15 Corps lieutenant general D P Pandey said that a ‘little bit of mischief’ will continue to take place on the LoC and that the army was fully prepared to deal with the same.





Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Boniyar, Uri in northern district of Baramulla, the GoC Pandey said that people of Kashmir need not to worry about the situation on LoC.





“There would be a little bit of mischief on the LoC but troops are well prepared to deal with the same,” he said.





He said that the army is alert and ready to deal with any situation along the LoC or in the hinterland. The GoC said that people of Kashmir have understood the “game of separatists” and that the peaceful environment was prevailing across the region.





“Tourist footfall is increasing and booking at the hotels is good as well. Situation is quite peaceful across the region,” the army officer said.







