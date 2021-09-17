



'Thousands of women and girls from minority communities have been subjected to abductions, forced marriages and conversions in Pakistan and its occupied territories'





India today took on Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for their observations on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.





“It has become a habit for Pakistan to misuse the platforms provided by the council to propagate its false and malicious propaganda against my country,” said senior Indian diplomat Pawan Bhide.





Pakistan is a country that has been globally recognised as a country openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists.





The OIC has “helplessly” allowed itself to be held hostage by Pakistan, which holds the chairmanship of their Geneva chapter, to “serve its own agenda”, said Bhide in response to statements by Pakistan and the OIC at the ongoing 48th session of the Human Rights Council. Bhide said Pakistan was attempting to divert the council’s attention from serious human rights violations being perpetrated by its government and accused it of failing to protect the rights of its minorities, including Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Ahmadiyas. Thousands of women and girls from minority communities have been subjected to abductions, forced marriages and conversions in Pakistan and its occupied territories. The impunity with which such abuses have been carried out exposes the hollowness of Pakistan’s commitment to human rights.





The OIC has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs. It’s for the members of the OIC to decide if it is in their interest to allow Pak to do so





“Pakistan is a country that has been globally recognised as a country openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists, including UN-proscribed terrorists, as a matter of state policy,” said the Indian diplomat. Bhide also said the OIC had no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs. “It’s for the members of the OIC to decide if it is in their interest to allow Pakistan to do so,” he posed.







