New Delhi: Pakistan holds an ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations, India told the world body, as it hit out at the neighbouring country over its references to Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly. India also strongly reiterated that the entire union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India".





Exercising its right of reply on Imran Khan's statements at the United Nations General Assembly, India said that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. "Pakistan holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council). Osama Bin Laden got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorify him as "martyr"," First Secretary Sneha Dubey said in the UN General Assembly on Friday.





Pakistan is an "arsonist" disguising itself as a "fire-fighter", and the entire world has suffered because of its policies as the country nurtures terrorists in its backyard, she said.





"Regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down."





"Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country that has been globally recognized as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council," added Ms Dubey.





Unlike Pakistan, India is a country with free media and an independent judiciary that keeps a watch and protects our Constitution, she said.





"Pluralism is a concept which is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of the State. The least they could do is introspect before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage," she added.





India also strongly reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India". "This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," it said.





Imran Khan, in his address, had raised the August 2019 decision by India to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today. The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations''.







