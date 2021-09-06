



Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid slammed the Indian media on Sunday for making a hue and cry about Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief General Faiz Hameed's recent visit to Kabul.





The minister was talking to media personnel at Torkham Terminal where he condemned the propaganda being spread by the Indian media.





According to the minister, India has suffered defeat due to the recent situation in Afghanistan and had created a storm of insults.





“Indian media was lamenting about ISI Director General’s tour of Afghanistan as if people from the US, Britain and other foreign countries have not visited Afghanistan”, he remarked.





He urged the international community to understand the problems faced by Afghanistan.





Taliban’s Quick Takeover





Rashid said that no one was expecting the Taliban to take over Afghanistan so soon, a feat that has shaken world politics.





He maintained that Pakistan would soon escape the global pressure it is currently facing.





“Change is coming, and soon this region will be important, with a new bloc potentially forming. Pakistan will play an important role in the region”, the minister said while talking to media personnel at the Torkham Terminal.





“Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Turkey will bring change to this region”, Rashid claimed.





He emphasised that stability in Afghanistan is important for stability in Pakistan.





“Their stability is our stability, and their development is our development. If the situation improves in Afghanistan, there will be improvement everywhere,” he added.





Rashid reiterated that Pakistan played a key role for peace in Afghanistan and helped evacuate 10,000 people from Afghanistan. No Afghan refugee, however, came to Pakistan.





“Afghanistan is responsible for their side of the border. We hope that the Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan”, he said.





Fence installation work at the Pak-Afghan border was 97% complete, Rashid informed.





Mastung Blast





Speaking of the Mastung blast, earlier today, the minister said that the blast at Mastung was a suicide attack, that occurred when the guards were changing shifts.





"Three people lost their lives due to the attack," he said, adding that, “The attack is currently being investigating. Relevant agencies will soon decide who was involved in the occurrence”, he said.





According to the minister, acts of terror were proliferating in Quetta.





Regarding the handling of the mortal remains of Syed Ali Geelani, Sheikh Rashid said that the entire Islamic word was angry at the massacre of Geelani’s remains by the Indian Army.







