Pakistan on Sunday hosted a virtual meeting of the special representatives and envoys of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries, including China and Iran, indicating Islamabad’s growing influence in the Taliban-controlled region.





During the meeting, the Pakistan’s foreign office said, participants agreed that peace in the war-torn nation is crucial for security and stability of the region, it’s foreign office said in a statement.





The meeting was chaired by Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq and attended by representatives of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.





"During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan," it said.





Ambassador Sadiq highlighted the importance of evolving a regional approach to address common challenges and to realise the new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan, the foreign office said.





"Colleagues from Iran, China, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, were unanimous that peace in Afghanistan is vital for security, stability and prosperity of the entire region," Sadiq said.





The Special Representatives/Envoys of neighbours of Afghanistan agreed to remain in close contact.





The meeting comes a day after Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed meeting the Taliban leadership, which is struggling to form government, in Kabul.





Ever since Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, Pakistan has been taking series of steps to underscore their close relationship with the Islamist group.





Islamabad has long been accused of providing safe haven to Taliban insurgents and helping them to oust the Kabul government led by Ahsraf Ghani.





There also have been reports that in the last phone call between US President Joe Biden and Ghani on July 23, the latter informed Biden that Afghanistan was under full-scale invasion and that there was full support of Pakistan.







