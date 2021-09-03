



KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Thursday inducted the first jet-powered long-range maritime patrol (LRMP) aircraft, a press release issued from naval public relations department stated.





The induction ceremony of the twin-engine jet was held at PNS Mehran, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the ceremony as chief guest.





“The newly inducted twin-engine jet aircraft is a variant of Brazilian built state of the art Embraer jet aircraft globally utilized in air operations. Two more aircraft of the series have also been contracted by Pakistan Navy,” the press release added.





These aircraft would be equipped with the latest weapons and sensors to undertake maritime air operations.





Furthermore, the naval chief commended the remarkable transition of the Pakistan Navy Air Arm from propeller to the jet age of LRMP operations.





“He reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of prevailing challenges and is committed to upgrading its combat inventory to generate a swift response. He also highlighted that Pakistan Navy is effectively contributing towards the government's policy of promoting peace and stability in the region as a responsible maritime nation,” the press release stated.





Admiral Niazi further underscored that the PN was committed to safeguarding its seafronts while ensuring a conducive maritime environment in the region.





Earlier during his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted the capabilities of the new aircraft and expressed hope that the addition of this potent aircraft would enhance PN capabilities to protect the maritime interests of Pakistan, the communique added.





Later, Admiral Niazi handed over the aircraft's documents to the commanding officer of the concerned squadron. The ceremony was attended by senior serving and retired PN officers and CPOs (Chief petty officers) and sailors.







