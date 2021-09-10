Myanmar's despot Min Aung Hlaing who is the current Prime Minister





Pakistan has offered military cooperation with Myanmar defence forces in the field of aircraft repairs, maintenance and Naval munitions, according to sources





New Delhi: A high-level military delegation of Pakistan was on a secret visit to Myanmar from September 1 to September 5, according to sources. Pak military is learnt to have made this overture to build its relation with Myanmar taking a cue from China.





During its visit, Pakistan offered military cooperation with Myanmar defence forces in the field of aircraft repairs, maintenance and Naval munitions.





Myanmar Airforce is using Chinese made JF 17 jets assembled in Pakistan. The JF-17 is co-developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China’s Chengdu Aerospace Corporation.





Reports coming in also say that senior Myanmar Police officers are currently taking training in Karachi in the field of mine disposal techniques.





Notably, relations between Pakistan and Myanmar have been strained since the Rohingya crisis of 2017.





The visit of the Pakistan Defence delegation after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is very significant as China is constantly trying to enhance its footprints in many countries.







