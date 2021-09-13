



The NATGRID has been envisaged as a robust mechanism to track suspects and prevent terrorist attacks with real-time data and access to classified information like immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air and train travels.





The National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID, which aims to provide a “cutting-edge technology to enhance India’s counter-terror capabilities”, is all set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said sources in the security establishment.





The system is almost ready and the final “synchronisation and testing” of the electronic database, which was first conceptualised after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, is being carried out so that it can go live, the sources added.





Anti-Terror Set-Up





The grid will be a robust mechanism to track suspects and prevent terrorist attacks with real-time data





It will give access to classified information like immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air and train travels





Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too had indicated that NATGRID, which is going to be a seamless and secure database for information on terrorists, economic crimes and similar incidents, might finally see the light of day.





The NATGRID has been envisaged as a robust mechanism to track suspects and prevent terrorist attacks with real-time data and access to classified information like immigration, banking, individual taxpayers, air and train travels.





The 26/11 terrorist siege in Mumbai in 2008 exposed the deficiency in the security mechanism on gaining vital information on real-time basis.





“According to the first phase plan, 10 user agencies and 21 service providers will be connected with the NATGRID while in later phases about 950 additional organisations will be brought on board. In the following years, more than 1,000 organisations will be further integrated into the NATGRID,” said a senior security official, adding that in the first phase all premier central security and investigative agencies would be authorised to access the NATGRID database.





These agencies include the Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Cabinet Secretariat, Intelligence Bureau, Directorate General of GST Intelligence and the National Investigation Agency.







