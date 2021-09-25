



Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented Kamala Harris for being the first Indian-American woman and person of colour to be elected vice president of the United States.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended a formal invitation to US Vice President Kamala Harris to visit India.





He said, "The people of India are waiting to welcome you. I extend to you an invitation to visit India."





"Your election as Vice President of the United States has been an important and historic event," the Indian Prime Minister said of the Indian-origin Democratic leader.





"You are an inspiration to many people all around the world. I am certain that our bilateral ties will reach new heights under President Biden's and your leadership," he said.





Earlier in June this year, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Harris and discussed the US' strategy for global vaccine sharing and the Quad vaccine initiative to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.







