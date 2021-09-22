



Washington: The maiden bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on September 24 will allow taking the relationship between the two countries from strength to strength while helping in reinforcing and giving momentum to the Quad grouping, a White House official has said.





Biden will host PM Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House with PM Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.





Both Biden and PM Modi have spoken virtually on multiple occasions after the former, a Democrat, became US president in January. The last telephone conversation between PM Modi and President Biden took place on April 26.





"The leaders will be focused on strengthening the deep ties between their people and shared democratic values that have underpinned the special bond between the United States and India for more than seven decades," a White House official told PTI.





"The Biden-Harris administration has enhanced our partnership with India by working together to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, leading efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking concerted action to address the climate crisis," the official said.





Addressing a press conference earlier, a senior official of the administration said the Biden-PM Modi meeting would be an opportunity to go from strength to strength, from the point of view of the partnership with India.







