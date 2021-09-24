



Qualcomm's CEO expresses his interest in working with India on ambitious digital transformation programs including 5G and the public WiFi projects





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his three-day visit to the United States, on Thursday, with President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano E Amon and discussed a wide range of issues from 5G, drones to semiconductors. The Indian Prime Minister pointed out the vast business opportunities in India.





During the meeting, Qualcomm's CEO expressed his interest in working with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes including in 5G and the public WiFi project PM WANI. E Amon also expressed interest in partnering with India to work in the field of semiconductors.





Highlighting how India contributed to 5G standards, PM Modi asked Qualcomm to actively participate as they did in the case of the GPS-like navigation system NAVIK. Modi also spoke about the new liberalised drone policy. The San Diego-based Qualcomm company creates semiconductors, software and services related to wireless technology.





Qualcomm is one of the biggest names in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations and has been in this field for more than 30 years, Qualcomm is now playing a big role in 5G with a vast array of products spanning across automotive, computing, and Internet of Things industries.





PM Modi also held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone. On political from, the Prime Minister met US Vice President Kamala Harris and later will be meeting President Joe Biden.







