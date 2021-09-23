



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will meet President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.





Modi, who is visiting the US for the seventh time after assuming office in 2014, said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.





"Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris, Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter. Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India," Modi tweeted.





He was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.





"Namaste USA! PM @narendramodi was greeted on arrival by Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to USA and Mr. T. H. Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.





Despite heavy rain since early morning, a significant number of Indian-Americans were there at the Andrews Joint Airforce Base to welcome the Prime Minister.





"Exuberant members of the Indian diaspora welcoming PM @narendramodi upon landing in Washington D.C," Bagchi tweeted along with pictures of Modi interacting with Indian-Americans.





Modi has a packed agenda over the next three days.





President Biden will host Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.





Both Biden and Prime Minister Modi have spoken virtually on multiple occasions after the former became US president in January.





Vice-President Harris will meet Modi on September 23. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken to Modi over the phone in June during the Covid crisis.





"During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," Modi said just before leaving for the US.





"I am also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology," said Modi, who is visiting the US at the invitation of President Biden.







