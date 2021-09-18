



The accused revealed that he, along with his associates, arranged one consignment of heroin from Pakistan via international border





New Delhi: In an intelligence-led operation, the Punjab Police on Friday (September 17) recovered 8 packets of heroin, weighing 8.5 kg worth over Rs 42 crores in the international market, from near border fencing on Indo-Pak Border in Fazilka district. The above operation was supported by the Border Security Force (BSF) as it was carried out in the border area under the control of the BSF.





Punjab Police said that the recovery of the consignment was made on the disclosures of Jasvir Singh alias Gaggu, a resident of village Mahalam in Fazilka, who was arrested by the Police.





It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab Police under Drive Against Drugs has managed to recover over 232 kg heroin during the last 100 days alone.





Punjab Police had inputs from Counter Intelligence Wing about some people residing near Indo-Pak border indulged in smuggling of arms/explosives/drugs from Pakistan to India via International Border, Police immediately registered the FIR against Jasvir Singh on secret information and launched a massive manhunt to arrest him.





The police managed to arrest Jasvir on Friday morning, during investigations, the accused revealed that he, along with his associates, arranged one consignment of heroin from Pakistan via international border, which was concealed 15 meters away from the border fence.





The police team along with BSF conducted combing operation around the location disclosed by accused Jasvir and recovered the heroin consignment.





Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under sections 18/21/23/29 of the NDPS Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Ferozepur.







