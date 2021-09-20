



US President Joe Biden will take part in the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders summit at the White House on September 24 along with India, Australia, and Japan





Leaders of the Quad nations have agreed to work together for creating a safe supply chain for semiconductors ahead of the Quad Summit schedule next week in Washington. The decision indirectly indicates the fact that the four-nation framework is looking forward to broadening its scope against China in the Indo-Pacific.





According to the report published on the Nikkei daily's website, the nations may soon confirm resilient, diverse, and secure technology supply chains for hardware, software, and services that are of utmost importance to their national interest. Furthermore, a joint statement has also been accessed by Nikkei, which further provides details on the common principle to be applied for technological development.





It says that the technology needs to be designed and developed in such a manner that it is shaped and shared by the countries on democratic values.





The statement does not directly mention China, but in an indirect reference to its inappropriate use of technology, the statement stresses the ongoing challenges regarding illicit transfer and theft of technology which undermines the foundation of technological development.





Quad Nations On Microchip Making Technology





According to the statement, the countries majorly look forward to launching a joint initiative for determining their capacity and identifying their vulnerability in supply chain security for semiconductors. Meanwhile, the US and Japan have only 30% of the chipmaking capacity. On the other hand, Australia and India still do not have any leading chipmakers and India is heavily reliant on China for the same.





Quad Summit





Earlier, on September 14, US President Joe Biden announced the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders summit at the White House on September 24. For the summit, Biden will be hosting Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. This was announced by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement. This would be the first face-to-face Quad Summit after Quad leaders held a virtual meeting in March.





Meanwhile, the Quad Summit will be focused on deepening ties and enhancing practical cooperation in areas such as fighting the COVID pandemic that has rocked the world since 2020.







