



The IAF’s newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft today stole the show at the rehearsal for the air show that is scheduled to be held over Sukhna Lake on Wednesday.





The aircraft flew in low from the lake’s eastern end, looped towards the North and executed a ‘vertical Charlie’ manoeuvre, climbing straight into the partially clouded skies.









The Ambala-based jet from No.17 Squadron made two such runs, much to the excitement of the large crowd that gathered on the lake’s embankment. The IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatic display team also presented their formation flying skills, performing various loops and rolls.





The Chinook heavy-lift helicopter demonstrated its capability to airlift heavy underslung loads as well as induct special forces for offensive operations. The show coincides with the celebration of the diamond jubilee year of the Air Force Station, Chandigarh, which was established in 1961. —







