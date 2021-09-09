



Fokker Elmo SASMOS Interconnection Systems Limited (FE-SIL), the Joint Venture (JV) between GKN Aerospace and SASMOS HET Technologies Limited, located in Bangalore, India has been awarded a USD multi-million dollar contract from Saab to manufacture Electrical Interconnections Systems (EWIS) for the Boeing-SAAB T-7A trainer aircraft aft-section in the advanced jet that will train the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots. Under the multi-year contract, FE-SIL will deliver the required wiring systems for the advanced aircraft’s aft fuselage.





This contract will strengthen FE-SIL’s relationship with Saab and Boeing, supporting them with affordable, global solutions.





The first EWIS ship-set is scheduled for delivery in 2022 from FE-SIL’s Centre of Excellence for Aircraft Harnesses in Bangalore. SASMOS CMD Mr. H G Chandrashekar said: “We are proud and delighted that Saab has shown confidence in FE-SIL’s capability. We are excited to play a critical role in this program and to be the long-term partner for the world’s latest technology aircraft.”





Michiel van der Maat, Vice President of GKN Aerospace Defence, said: “We are very proud of the expansion of our business relationship with Saab. Thanks to the FE-SIL team’s continued commitment to quality, on-time delivery and customer focus, we have now been selected for the EWIS aft-section wiring on this exciting new Boeing-Saab platform.”







