South Korea Conducts Major Missile Test After North Korean Launches
The announcement followed two North Korean ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea earlier Wednesday.
South Korea says it has carried out its first underwater-launched missile test, hours after rival North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea.
President Moon Jae-in's office said in a statement that Moon observed the test of a domestically built submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday afternoon.
It says the missile fired from a 3,000-tonne-class submarine flew a previously set distance before hitting a designated target.
