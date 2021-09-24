



The foreign diplomats met with former president Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, President of the Council for National Reconciliation under the previous govt





Special envoys of China, Russia and Pakistan have met top officials of the Taliban’s interim government as well as Afghan leaders Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul and discussed the formation of an inclusive government, combating terrorism and humanitarian situation, a top Chinese official said on Wednesday.





The three special envoys visited Kabul from September 21 to 22 and held talks with acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund, foreign minister Amir Khan Mutaqi, finance minister and other high-level officials of the interim government, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.





“We exchanged views on the current developments in the country, & welcomed the role of AFG’s neighbours in achieving peace, stability & inclusive government,” Abdullah Abdullah tweeted.







