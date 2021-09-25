



Chennai: It was a memorable day for the Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore as it handed over the 100th Dornier aircraft after major servicing.





A defence release here said the Air Force Station Sulur passed out the 100th Dornier Aircraft after major servicing.





This is a major milestone for the IAF in Operations and Maintenance of the Dornier aircraft, which forms the back bone of transport and communication duties of the Service.





From a small beginning in the year 2000 for servicing of IAF Dornier Aircraft, the Base Repair Depot has graduated to Higher Order Servicing of the aircraft with concomitant increase in the number of aircraft being serviced each year.





This is being achieved by the Depot with reduced time lines for the servicing and allowing greater fleet availability for the IAF to meet its operational commitments.





The hallmark event held at the Air Force Station, Sulur was presided over by Air Vice Marshal CR Mohan, Air Officer Engineering Services from Headquarters Maintenance Command in the presence of dignitaries from the HAL and other aircraft operating units.





Veterans who were part of the first aircraft's servicing also graced the momentous occasion. Key and aircraft log books were handed over to the Operating Crew by Air Commodore PK Sreekumar, Air Officer Commanding of the Base Repair Depot and his Servicing team from the Depot.







