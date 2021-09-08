



The Taliban have announced they have formed a new government for Afghanistan, appointing one of their founders as leader amid protests in Kabul.





The government will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as deputy, a spokesman told reporters.





Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a terrorist organization by the US, will be the new interior minister, the Taliban’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.





More to follow ...







