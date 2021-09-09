



Five journalists from Etilaatroz, a daily newspaper in Kabul, have been arrested by the Taliban





Despite the Taliban's assurances to international organisations that it will protect journalists' rights and change its stance on women, many Afghans are said to be sceptical.





According to a tweet from Afghanistan network Tolo News on Wednesday, the Taliban have arrested five Afghan journalists from Etilaatroz, a Kabul daily.





Five journalists from Etilaatroz, a daily newspaper in Kabul, have been arrested by the Taliban, Zaki Daryabi, the editor in chief of the newspaper, said today, tweets Tolo News.





Despite the Taliban's assurances to international organisations that it will protect journalists' rights and change its stance on women, many Afghans are said to be sceptical.





The arrest of five journalists comes just one day after the Taliban declared the formation of a new caretaker administration in Afghanistan, led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.





In a another incident, Waheed Ahmadi, a Tolo News journalist, was detained for three hours on Tuesday while covering anti-Pakistan protests in Kabul.





Ahmadi and a dozen other journalists were detained by the Taliban.





Meanwhile, the Taliban appointed several hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition.





The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard.





Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has been appointed prime minister with two deputies, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi.







