A video has been doing the rounds on the social media reportedly showing Taliban fighters removing a Pakistani flag that was attached to a truck carrying aid materials to Afghanistan.





In the clip 30-second-clip, people are purportedly heard asking the Taliban militants to “rip” off the flag amid cheers, while another fighter says that it should be “burned”.





WION couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video nor the exact place from where the incident was reported.





The video had gone viral after Pakistan on September 19 sent 17 container trucks carrying relief items on humanitarian grounds to the newly formed Taliban government in Afghanistan.





However, according to Pakistan daily Dawn, four members involved in the incident have been arrested after the top leadership was apprised of the matter.





“Surely, this incident must have hurt the sentiments of our neighbouring country for which we apologise,” Dawn quoted a statement issued by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.





He reportedly stated that the entire cabinet of the Islamic Emirate, the official name of Afghanistan, was “saddened” by the incident.





He said the fighters were arrested and their weapons had been seized. He said that they will be dealt with according to the law.





According to Pakistan media reports, the 17 trucks sent by Pakistan carried 278 tons of edible items, including 65 tonnes of sugar, three tonnes of pulses, 190 tonnes of flour, 11 tonnes of cooking oil and 31 tons of rice.





According to Pakistan-based Geo News, of the 17 trucks, 13 were received by Consul General of Pakistan at Jalalabad Abidullah and Regional Head Ministry of Industries and Private Sectors Maulvi Mubariz.







