



Former Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh’s brother Rohullah Azizi has been killed by the Taliban, reported Reuters, citing his nephew on Friday, 10 September.





This comes days after the Taliban forces took control of Panjshir.





Azizi’s nephew Ebadullah Saleh told Reuters in a message that following his uncle’s execution on Thursday, the Taliban did not let them bury him.





"They executed my uncle… They killed him yesterday and would not let us bury him. They kept saying his body should rot." - Ebadullah Saleh to Reuters





Meanwhile, Reuters cited the Urdu language account of the Taliban information service Alemarah as claiming that "according to reports" Rohullah Saleh was killed during fighting in Panjshir.





Various reports doing the rounds of the internet also say that he was tortured to death.





These reports come after a photograph emerged of a Taliban fighter sitting on the same spot where Amrullah Saleh had sat and issued a video statement asserting that he was still in Panjshir.







