



The United Nations has received competing claims as to who would represent Afghanistan at the General Assembly. Afghan envoy appointed by ousted Ghani government has submitted name of those in his delegation who will attend UNGA





The Taliban's foreign minister has asked to address world leaders at United Nations General Assembly, a UN spokesman said on Tuesday. The UN is yet to decide who will represent Afghanistan at the world body.





A nine-member credentials committee will now rule on the duelling requests, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AFP, but it is unclear whether the committee will meet before the end of the convocation on Monday.





Dujarric said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from Taliban-appointed Amir Khan Muttaqi "requesting to participate" in the high-level debate.





The letter was dated Monday September 20, the day before the session got underway. The letter lists Muttaqi as "Minister of Foreign Affairs," said Dujarric.





The letter did not specify whether Muttaqi wanted to travel to New York to speak or whether the Taliban would submit a recorded video message, as many leaders are doing this year due to Covid-19.





The letter also indicated that Ghulam Isaczai "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the United Nations.





He was the ambassador to the UN of the Afghan government ousted from power in August as US military troops exited the country, ending their 20-year war.





The letter said that the Taliban had nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's permanent representative to the UN.





The note, which had the letterhead "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said that former president Ashraf Ghani was "ousted" on August 15, the day he fled the country.





"Countries across the world no longer recognize him as president," the letter said, according to the UN.





The UN spokesman also said that Secretary-General Guterres had received a separate letter from Isaczai, dated September 15, containing the list of Afghanistan's delegation for the session.





That letter listed Isaczai as Afghanistan's permanent representative, Dujarric said.





"These two communications have been sent by the secretariat, after consultation with the office of the president of the General Assembly, to the members of the credentials committee of the 76th session of the General Assembly," he said.





The committee is made up of Russia, China, the United States, Sweden, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Chile, Bhutan and the Bahamas.





The committee has in the past refrained from making a decision and instead referred it to the General Assembly for a vote, a diplomatic source told AFP.





No government has yet recognized the Taliban government, first demanding that it meet commitments on human rights, but some have made positive noises.







