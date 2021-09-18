



'Garud' will depict a fictionalised account of the rescue mission in Afghanistan





Bollywood has recently announced a film on the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. According to India Today, Indian producer Ajay Kapoor has collaborated with Subhash Kale for a film based on the Afghan rescue crisis. Titled Garud, the details of the film and cast are yet to be announced.





The publication reported that while the upcoming film is inspired by real events, Garud presents a fictionalised depiction of the rescue mission in Afghanistan. The film will be based on the story of an officer in the Garud Commando Force, a special forces unit of the Indian Air Force.





Talking about the film, the producer said, "Subhash and I go long way and have been friends since years, when he approached me for Garud, I was really hooked to the script and instantly came on board. The film narrates an inspirational, patriotic story with a strong emotional connection, we are looking forward to mounting the story on a large scale to give proper justice to the script. "





Kale added, "Garud is a very special project to me, I have been working on developing a script like this for a long time and I am glad that the film is finally materialising with a brilliant producer like Ajay Kapoor. It is my passion project and I want to give it the best treatment possible, we are aiming to offer an international look to the film, taking inspiration from real-life events."





Garud's music will be given by Ravi Basrur, who has worked in films like KGF and KGF2. The film's story and concept are credited to Kale. The film is reportedly said to release on August 15, 2022.







