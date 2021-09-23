



Army Jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir





SRINAGAR: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.





Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kashwa village in Zainapora area of the district following information about presence of terrorists there, the officials said.





They said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation.





One terrorist has been killed so far, the officials said, adding the operation was in progress.





The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was not immediately known.







