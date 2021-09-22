



World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya "for announcing India will resume crucial Covid-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX in October"





World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked India for resuming the export of Covid-19 vaccines in order to fulfil its commitment towards COVAX.





Thank you Health Minister @mansukhmandviya for announcing #India will resume crucial #COVID19 vaccine shipments to #COVAX in October. This is an important development in support of reaching the 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year. #VaccinEquity — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 21, 2021

"Thank you Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing India will resume crucial Covid-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX in October," tweeted Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.





The WHO director-general further said India's decision to export Covid-19 vaccines "is an important development in support of reaching the 40 per cent vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year".







