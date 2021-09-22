World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya "for announcing India will resume crucial Covid-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX in October"

"Thank you Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing India will resume crucial Covid-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX in October," tweeted Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

The WHO director-general further said India's decision to export Covid-19 vaccines "is an important development in support of reaching the 40 per cent vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year".