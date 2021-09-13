



Arshad Ahmad Mir had joined the police last year





Srinagar: Thousands attended the funeral prayers of a 25-year-old police officer who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Sunday.





As the body reached Kalmuna village in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of mourners thronged the village to pay last respects to the Sub-Inspector Arshad Ahmad Mir.





Police said the officer was shot dead when he had taken a person who had been detained for a medical check-up to a medical facility at Khanyar in downtown Srinagar.





"We have lost a brave young officer. He was deputed to a hospital for the check-up of an accused person. When he was coming out of the hospital, he was shot," said Dilbag Singh, Director-General of Police.





"The perpetrator has been identified and he will be brought to justice," Mr Singh said.





Officials say Mr Mir was recruited as a sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir police last year. After completing a year-long training, he was posted at the Khanyar police station for a few months.





The shooting was caught on a CCTV camera. In the video, the terrorist is seen coming from behind and firing point-blank. The officer received three bullets in the head and fell.







