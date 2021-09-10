



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 9) chaired the 13th BRICS summit. The summit was virtually attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese President Xi Jinping.





Addressing the summit, PM Modi said that India has adopted the BRICS counter-terrorism action plan. He said that India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its presidency of the grouping.





PM Modi said that BRICS has made many achievements in the last one and a half decades. "Today we are an influential voice for emerging economies of the world," he added.





Asserting that it is for the first time that BRICS has taken a collective position on strengthening and reforming multilateral systems, Modi said, "We have to ensure that BRICS is more productive in the next 15 years".





Vladimir Putin Underlines Afghanistan Crisis:





Russian President Vladimir Putin underlined the Afghanistan crisis which followed after the withdrawal of US troops from the country. He expressed concern over its impact on regional peace and security.





"The withdrawal of US forces and its allies from Afghanistan has led to a new crisis, and it's still unclear how this will affect global and regional security. It is for good reason that our countries have paid special attention to this issue," Putin said at the summit.





"Afghanistan should not become a threat to its neighbouring countries, a source of terrorism and drug trafficking," he added.





Xi Jinping Hailed The Enhanced Co-Operation Among BRICS Nations:



Chinese President Xi Jinping said that over the past 15 years, the five BRICS nations have enhanced strategic communication, political trust and respected each other's social system.





"We have made solid progress in various areas of cooperation in the spirit of pragmatism, innovation and win-win cooperation. We have supported multilateralism and taken part in global governance in the spirit of equity, justice and mutual assistance," Jinping said.





South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said that BRICS nations` collective response to COVID-19 has demonstrated what can be achieved when partner countries work together.





"We must ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. This is the only way in which we can respond to this pandemic that engulfs the world," he said.





The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.







