President Putin reviews the Joint Strategic Exercise at Mulino Training Ground in Novgorod





During the main stage of the exercises, Russian army units, jointly with military contingents of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia conducted strategic drills as coalition forces.





Indian troops participated as coalition forces in the exercise. Combat free fall, special heliborne ops and defensive manoeuvres were conducted by the Naga Regiment and Mechanised Infantry and commandos of the Indian Air Force.





Exercise director took part in the planning of operations at the strategic HQ with Russian counterparts to finalise the plan of coalition forces.





The Indian Army had earlier tweeted a video of the Indian contingent carrying out a joint rehearsal of special heliborne operation for the final validation exercise of ZAPAD-2021.





WHAT IS ZAPAD 2021?





A 200 personnel contingent of the Indian Army is participating in ZAPAD-2021, a multi-nation military exercise in Russia where China and Pakistan are taking part as observers.





ZAPAD-2021 is one of the theatre-level exercises of the Russian armed forces with the focus primarily on operations against terrorists.





The Indian contingent has been put through a strenuous training schedule encompassing all facets of conventional operations, including mechanised, airborne, heliborne, counter-terrorism, combat conditioning and firing.







