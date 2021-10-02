



Jammu: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.





"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, who was active since July 2020. He was involved in killing of one poor labourer at Litter, Pulwama," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.





So far, 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks, he added.





Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.







